EOS (EOS) One Day Volume Hits $2.18 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00022368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Fatbtc, EXX and DragonEX. EOS has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $2.18 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,648,789 coins and its circulating supply is 936,948,778 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Livecoin, Neraex, BitMart, BitFlip, Coinrail, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, DOBI trade, Coinbe, Bibox, Bithumb, COSS, YoBit, Coinone, Fatbtc, C2CX, QBTC, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Kuna, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, Koinex, Zebpay, ABCC, BigONE, DragonEX, Tidebit, CoinTiger, Kucoin, LBank, WazirX, IDCM, OEX, CoinEx, RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, Exmo, Cobinhood, OKEx, Coindeal, Cryptomate, EXX, DigiFinex, Kraken, IDAX, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Binance, Ovis, Instant Bitex, BCEX, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Liqui, Hotbit, Exrates, Tidex, Rfinex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.