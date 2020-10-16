Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Shares Up 9.2%

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) traded up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.16. 216,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 932,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

About Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

