Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.31.

ESS stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $87,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after acquiring an additional 101,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 289,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,448,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

