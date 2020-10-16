Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Geron Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Zelin expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. B.Riley Securit currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million.

GERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of GERN opened at $2.00 on Friday. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $620.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 75.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 62,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Geron by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.