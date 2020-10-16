Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DCP Midstream, LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,302.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

