Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NYSE MAA opened at $122.47 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

