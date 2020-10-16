Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,148,000 after buying an additional 409,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,397,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 65.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,236 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.8% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,959,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 252,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,773,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 356,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

