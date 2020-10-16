Era Swap Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Era Swap token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $476,277.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.04800959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About Era Swap

ES is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.