Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Trading Up 16.6%

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL)’s stock price was up 16.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 451,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 395,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers bet exchange style wagering, player versus player betting, and on professional esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering Website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

