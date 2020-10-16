Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $350,321.07 and approximately $14,308.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 49,212,278 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

