Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market cap of $280,525.98 and approximately $30,678.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.03246728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00045969 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 216,763,976 coins and its circulating supply is 174,734,564 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

