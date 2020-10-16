Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $601.43 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00045578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, Kucoin and Coinnest. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $601.43 million and $557.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.03240333 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, CoinEgg, OKCoin International, CoinExchange, Bitbns, BitForex, BCEX, Korbit, Coinut, BTC Markets, Ovis, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Coinroom, CoinEx, HitBTC, Exmo, CPDAX, LBank, BTC-Alpha, Coinone, Gatehub, Liquid, Exrates, RightBTC, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, Indodax, Bitsane, Coinhub, Upbit, YoBit, Binance, Coinbase Pro, HBUS, Instant Bitex, BigONE, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, OKEx, Poloniex, Kraken, Koineks, Stocks.Exchange, EXX, ABCC, Bibox, QBTC, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bit-Z and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

