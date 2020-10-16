Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Hits $65,110.06 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $65,110.06 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.04800959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,391,530 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.