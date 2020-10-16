EvenCoin Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,411.79 and $772,365.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00089865 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 135.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00067317 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008758 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021199 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

