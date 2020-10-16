ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0638 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $373,217.92 and approximately $3,486.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

