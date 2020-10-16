Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 151,310 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exelon by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.