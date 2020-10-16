EXMR Price Tops $3.08 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

