Exosis Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Exosis has a market cap of $27,354.43 and $1,585.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,348.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.03246169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02215260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00419458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.01057540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00570684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 625,433 coins and its circulating supply is 460,433 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

