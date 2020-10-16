Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.19

Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 60353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fanhua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 2.42%. Equities analysts expect that Fanhua Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fanhua by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

