FarmaTrust Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Million (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 69.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. FarmaTrust has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $2,896.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded down 65.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.17 or 0.04781458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official website is www.farmatrust.com. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.