Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Up 16.2%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares were up 16.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 6,019,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 2,538,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

