FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.00

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 61236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 352,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 227,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

