Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.67. Approximately 28,025,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 6,639,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.70.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLY. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $311,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,656,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $163,411.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 308,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,204,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

