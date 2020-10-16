Fetch.ai Market Cap Tops $35.00 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $35.00 million and $4.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, WazirX, KuCoin and Dcoin. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.49 or 0.04825794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Korbit, Bitrabbit, Bittrex, Dcoin, Coinsuper, Coinall, Binance, WazirX, BitMax, IDEX, MXC, KuCoin, BiKi, BitAsset, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

