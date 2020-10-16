Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 274.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $39.64 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

