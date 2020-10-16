Financial Analysis: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) vs. Power Assets (NASDAQ:HGKGY)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and Power Assets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $2.76 million 111.11 -$9.65 million ($0.37) -26.11 Power Assets $172.05 million 67.11 $909.92 million N/A N/A

Power Assets has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging.

Risk & Volatility

Blink Charging has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Assets has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blink Charging and Power Assets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 1 0 0 2.00 Power Assets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blink Charging presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.24%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Power Assets.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and Power Assets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -265.24% -167.40% -96.72% Power Assets N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Power Assets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners, as well as sells home unit chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 14,778 EV charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services. The company has a generation capacity of 1,731 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 3,968 MW gas fired, and 4,607 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 112,300 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 399,100 km of power network serving 19,083,000 customers. Power Assets Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

