Financial Review: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) vs. Jason Industries (NYSE:JASNQ)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amcor and Jason Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 0 9 1 0 2.10 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor currently has a consensus target price of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.92% 17.50% 5.37% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amcor and Jason Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.47 billion 1.45 $612.20 million $0.64 17.97 Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Summary

Amcor beats Jason Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

