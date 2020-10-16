FintruX Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $374,099.13 and $12.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.04800959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

