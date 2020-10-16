Fireball (FIRE) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 57% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Fireball has traded down 61.6% against the dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $42,401.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00017819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,974 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

