First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Up 11.3%

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shot up 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $404.24 and last traded at $393.41. 431,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 818% from the average session volume of 46,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.