First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

FCF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,444. The firm has a market cap of $837.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

