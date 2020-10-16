FirstBlood (1ST) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $432.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.98 or 0.04785682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

