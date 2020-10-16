FLIP (FLP) Trading Up 56.4% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $427,197.37 and $353.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00267077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00094269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.01406884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00150048 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

