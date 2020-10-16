Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FND. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. 19,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,205,364 shares of company stock valued at $419,691,987. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.