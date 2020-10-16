Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Cap of $225,624.57

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $225,624.57 and $178,017.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.64 or 0.04802782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

