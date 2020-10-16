FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $286,670.73 and approximately $24,289.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00265255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00093374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01414104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00151063 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

