Focus Financial Partners Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FOCS. ValuEngine raised Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $152,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $248,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

