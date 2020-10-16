Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRTA. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 609,792 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,617,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 33,684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,155,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $15.40 on Friday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

