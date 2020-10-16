Fortuna Reaches Market Cap of $272,886.71 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $272,886.71 and $1.03 million worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

