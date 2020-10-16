Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 259,920 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after buying an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

