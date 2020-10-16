Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 5,415,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,424% from the average daily volume of 355,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

