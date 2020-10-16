Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Up 9.1%

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 216,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 179,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on FREQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus acquired 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,029 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.