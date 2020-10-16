Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.29 and last traded at $80.18. 1,002,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,394,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Summit Redstone started coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Frogads has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.15.

In other Frogads news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,113.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frogads stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Frogads Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FROG)

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

