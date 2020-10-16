Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.45

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 7167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

FUPBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

About Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

