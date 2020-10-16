Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.06

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €46.06 ($54.19) and last traded at €45.84 ($53.93), with a volume of 131746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €45.44 ($53.46).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

