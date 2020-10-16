Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fury Gold Mines stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,054. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

