FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $11,168.16 and $9,880.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00089781 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 138.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00068007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021198 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

