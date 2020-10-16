Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.24. 131,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 249,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.