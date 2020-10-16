FY2020 EPS Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered by Analyst

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

