FYDcoin Hits Market Cap of $492,792.03 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $492,792.03 and $19.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000596 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000071 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 514,515,281 coins and its circulating supply is 492,512,963 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.